Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin considering run for Illinois governor: sources

AURORA, Ill. — A new possible Republican candidate for Illinois governor has emerged.

Multiple sources say that Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is strongly considering running against Governor JB Pritzker.

If he declares, sources tell WGN Reporter Tahman Bradley that billionaire Ken Griffin and multiple elected Republican officials would back Irvin and endorse him over the rest of the already declared 2022 GOP candidates.

Griffin, the richest man in the state, is willing to throw big money behind a possible Irvin campaign.

Griffin is one of Pritzker’s biggest opponents.