PEORIA, Ill. -- Peoria County officials on Tuesday revealed they were able to identify a skull that washed up on the shore of the Illinois River back in 2017.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said his office (PCSO) recovered the skull in Kingston Mines. A DNA sample was then given to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, which later informed the PCSO that a positive match was made from another DNA sample found in CODIS, a DNA database.