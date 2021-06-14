Back 2 School Illinois launches contest

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new statewide push aims to promote teacher appreciation after a tough year.

The organization ‘Back 2 School Illinois’ will launch its ‘2021 We Appreciate Teachers contest.’ They plan to celebrate and support Illinois educators, particularly during the pandemic.

10 teachers will win 30 Back 2 School Illinois kits. It will be full of much-needed school supplies for their classroom.

The winners will also receive personalized gift baskets for themselves and a salon treatment.

“If you can imagine what it’s like for a student to be in class and not have those school supplies and have to ask the teacher for assistance, or one of the kids that sit next to them and how it makes them feel. So, our ability to be able to provide these supplies to the kids just changes their attitude completely,” says CEO Matthew Kurtzman.

Anyone can submit an application on behalf of a teacher here, including the teacher themselves. They must also be currently employed by a school in Illinois.