Beginning of the end for daylight saving time in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WHBF) — The Illinois Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would make daylight saving time the year-round standard time in Illinois.

Illinoisans would change their clocks one hour ahead for the last time on the second Sunday of March 2020 if the bill gets passed in the house and gets signed by the governor.

The bill would make Illinois the third state to make daylight saving time permanent after Arizona ( except the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii.

The bill SB0533 if passed would make amendments to the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966.