Board moves to revoke businessman’s video gambling license

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Gaming Board has moved to revoke the license of a video gambling operator for allegedly offering a $5 million “illegal inducement” to the owner of a gambling parlor chain.

A spokesman for Rick Heidner has dismissed the claim, calling it a “smear campaign.” The board’s disciplinary complaint earlier this month comes after Heidner’s name came up in a federal search warrant of then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval’s offices.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration has also said it won’t sell state-owned land to Heidner for a proposed combined race track and casino project, Heidner hasn’t been charged with wrongdoing.