Breaking News
1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago, CDC says
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Bodies of three men found in central Illinois home

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160130211808-159532

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Three men have been found dead in a central Illinois home in what police say may be a triple homicide.

Danville police say they responded to a report of subjects down inside the residence. There they found the bodies of three men ranging in age from 60 to 67 years old.

Vermillion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victims as 65-year-old Nathaniel Gentry; 60-year-old Anthony D. Jones and 67-year-old Cordell Reed Sr., all of Danville.

In a statement, McFadden said autopsies of the men are scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories