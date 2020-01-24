Bodies of three men found in central Illinois home

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Three men have been found dead in a central Illinois home in what police say may be a triple homicide.

Danville police say they responded to a report of subjects down inside the residence. There they found the bodies of three men ranging in age from 60 to 67 years old.

Vermillion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victims as 65-year-old Nathaniel Gentry; 60-year-old Anthony D. Jones and 67-year-old Cordell Reed Sr., all of Danville.

In a statement, McFadden said autopsies of the men are scheduled for Friday.