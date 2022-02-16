ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — The body of a 24-year-old Illinois man who hadn’t been seen since walking away from a car crash last month in Lake County was recovered Tuesday, authorities said.

The body of 24-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Howe III was recovered from the Des Plaines River near Libertyville, local officials said.

A kayaker on the river Friday saw a jacket along the shoreline that matched the description of the jacket Howe was last seen wearing, they said.

Teams conducted initial searches of the river on Friday evening and Saturday, but due to unfavorable river conditions, the divers were unable to resume their work until Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Based on the circumstances and evidence found at the scene, the body has been preliminarily identified as Howe, officials said.

Howe’s parents were offering a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Police said Howe was involved in a crash on Interstate 94 on Jan. 22. A witness said he crossed traffic lanes on foot and was heading to the Old School Forest Preserve near Libertyville.

“He just kind of vanished without a trace,” Antioch police Commander Chuck Smith said.