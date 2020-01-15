Body of Illinois soldier killed in Kenya returns home

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — The body of Army Specialist Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr. will be returned to the Chicago area Wednesday.

Family members, veterans and residents of south suburban Hazel Crest gathered Tuesday to honor the service of Mayfield, Jr., a 23-year-old who was one of three killed during a terror attack on a U.S. base in Kenya on Jan. 5.

School districts and churches in and around Hazel Crest said a silent prayer Tuesday morning. Yellow ribbons line the streets, and flags fly at half staff in his memory.

Mayfield Jr.’s casket will arrive at O’Hare Airport shortly after noon Wednesday. Then an escort and procession will take him down I-294 and I-57, past Hillcrest High School, on the way to Hazel Crest Village Hall.

Funeral services are planned for Saturday, Jan. 18.