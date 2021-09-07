Brookfield Zoo animals begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Kyan, one of Brookfield Zoo’s servals, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Zoologists at Brookfield Zoo have begun vaccinating the animals for COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of the animals at Brookfield Zoo is always our leading priority, and the threat of COVID-19 to humans and animals is interconnected,” said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society.

The animals are receiving the Zoetis COVID-19 vaccine.

Similar shots have started at the Detroit Zoo and other zoos in the U.S. Like humans, the animals will get two doses three weeks apart.

The vaccine has been authorized by the federal government and Illinois officials.