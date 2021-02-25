Bustos: Peoria County to receive $35 million in COVID-19 package

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — At a presser Thursday, Feb. 25, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill-17) said the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill will receive a House vote on Friday, Feb. 26, and $35 million is earmarked for Peoria County.

Relief for municipalities was not included in previous COVID-19 packages.

“Towns like Peoria having to not fill Fire Department jobs….This is a big and bold plan, and the times we’re living through right now demand that,” she said.

The bill also contains funding for small businesses, schools, child care, and farmers, as well as direct payments to individuals making less than $75,000 and families making less than $150,000 annually.

Bustos said the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, will receive $7.5 billion in additional funding. Previously, $613 million was disbursed nationally to 10,000 small businesses, saving 85,000 jobs.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, Bustos said District 17 surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases. There have been 20,000 deaths state-wide, and 500,000 deaths nationally.

“This help cannot come soon enough for our families, for our schools, (or) for our small businesses,” said Bustos.

