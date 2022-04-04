The New York Times reported Friday that U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) was the top House Democrat in bringing home federal community project funding.

Last month, Bustos announced that she secured more than $55.65 million for local projects in Peoria, Rockford, the Quad Cities, Galesburg, East Dubuque, Freeport and Morrison. There are currently 221 Democrats in the U.S. House, and Bustos is not seeking reelection this fall.

Below is a list of the funds secured for local community projects by Congresswoman Bustos in the recently signed government funding bill: