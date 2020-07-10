Bustos a step closer to passing a bill that would help modernize the VA

WASHINGTON, (WMBD) — Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) helped pass a bill out of the House Appropriations Committee that would help modernize Veterans Affairs paperwork Thursday.

The Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriation bill will make all VA paperwork available electronically and improve transportation for rural veterans.

Rep. Bustos said she hopes to provide the best care possible to veterans.

“We cannot allow barriers like tough travel obstacles, frustrating paperwork, or outdated facilities to discourage even a single veteran from seeking assistance – we owe it to them to provide the best care possible for their service and sacrifice,” Bustos said. “Today’s legislation is a major investment in the resources and support our veterans need and addresses many of the concerns local veterans have expressed to me in VFW and American Legion halls across Northwest and Central Illinois.”

The Bill will also invest over $10 billion for veteran mental health programs, and 1.9 billion for VA homless assistance programs.

The bill is now heading towards the House floor for final passage.

