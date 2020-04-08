Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

California ventilators en route to New York, other states

State News
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California National Guard is flying ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois as part of an effort to help other states manage a crush or coronavirus hospitalizations.

Governor J.B. Pritzker showed his gratitude for the 100 ventilators the state received Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the three states are getting some of California’s ventilators a day after he announced the state would lend 500 to states in need.

A spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the rest of the state’s machines will go to Maryland, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia. The list of states is slightly different from the state’s Vice President Mike Pence listed Monday. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News