SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday morning, leaders in the field of engineering throughout the state gathered in Springfield to push for a legislative agenda to prioritize the state’s infrastructure.

Leading the press conference was the President and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Illinois, Kevin Artl.

“We’re here this morning to announce the Illinois engineering industry’s support for key pieces of legislation that will have Illinois well-positioned to execute both our historic Rebuild Illinois Capital Program and the newly approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” he said.

The bipartisan package of bills will fund the modernization of infrastructure throughout the state and create jobs for Illinoisans. Artl said the legislation would provide stability in infrastructure projects, funding, and employment opportunities for the state.

“The future of engineering has never been brighter,” said Steve Donahue, Chair of the ACEC Board of Directors.

Included in the package of bills are the Retain Illinois Students of Engineering (RISE) Act and the IDOT Student Bill, both with the goal of educating the next generation of engineers and then hiring them to work in Illinois.

Donahue called for support from the Illinois General Assembly for these two pieces of legislation. He said the RISE Act would create a tax credit for Illinois companies that hire recent Illinois graduates.

He also said the IDOT Student Bill would provide funding to pay student loan payments for engineering graduates that work for IDOT’s Rebuild Illinois Program.

“We need these two bills to keep these students in Illinois, working on Illinois projects,” Donahue said.

Critics at the press conference pressed Artl about ACEC’s concern over the governor’s one-year freeze on the gas tax. Artl said ACEC wants to ensure funding remains constant for the state’s infrastructure.

“We think stability in funding will lead to stability in workforce,” Artl said.