Can the Illinois Money Match program find your cash? Check here

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KTVI) — The Money Match program, which automatically returns lost money to Illinois residents without the usual need to gather paperwork or file a claim.

This year, the state is expected to return $1.2 million in unclaimed money to nearly 13,000 residents in the coming weeks.

The program uses existing technology and state records to match unclaimed cash with qualifying Illinois taxpayers.

The property must be $2,000 or less in cash with only one owner.