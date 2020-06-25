Casino, video gaming operations to resume July 1

This April 17, 2015 photo shows stacks of gambling chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 16, 2020, the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, called on state gambling regulators to make it easier for gamblers to use cashless betting options during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) announced that statewide gaming operations will commence on Wednesday, July 1.

In a press release, IGB gave the official date for the reopening. They said they previously worked on “safe, fair, orderly and consistent” protocols that provide guidance for casinos and gaming terminals.

Those resumption protocols were released on June 9, 2020 and are available on the Gaming Board’s website. IGB Marcus Fruchter said each casino and terminal operator provided a pandemic resumption plan to guide their operations when gaming resumes in July.

“The Gaming Board worked with the Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to develop a gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in meaningful way,” Fruchter said.

“The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming, while adhering to IDPH, DCEO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. We appreciate their cooperation and work toward the mutual goal of a resumption that protects the safety and integrity of Illinois gaming.”

