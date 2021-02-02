Caterpillar acquires Weir Oil & Gas, launches SPM Oil & Gas

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar Inc. has now acuqired Weir Oil & Gas and created SPM Oil and Gas in its place.

Headquartered near Fort Worth, Texas, SPM Oil & Gas will continue to produce a full line of pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, wellhead and pressure control products that are offered via an extensive global network of service centers, a press release states.

“Combining Weir Oil & Gas’ pressure pumping and pressure control portfolio with Cat engines and transmissions will provide additional value for our customers,” said Joe Creed, Caterpillar Group President. “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of providing our customers expanded offerings and services which will now be one of the broadest in the well service industry.”

The transaction includes more than 40 global service centers and approximately 2,000 employees.