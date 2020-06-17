Caterpillar announces $1 million to help fight racism, social injustice

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Caterpillar Foundation released a statement Wednesday saying the company will donate $1 million between two organizations fighting for social justice and anti-racism.

$500,000 will go to the Equal Justice Initiative, which focuses on ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment. Another $500,000 will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which seeks structural change in the legal system.

Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said the company supports the fight against racism and injustice.

“Caterpillar and the Caterpillar Foundation look forward to working with the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to help build a better world.”

Caterpillar also said it will continue to match employee and retiree donations to eligible organizations through its U.S. Matching Gifts Program.

