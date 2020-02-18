Caterpillar announces appointment of new Vice President

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar Inc. announced its board of directors has appointed Pam Heminger a company vice president on Tuesday.

Heminger will have responsibility for Caterpillar’s Strategic Procurement Division. She has more than 30 years of strategic procurement experience in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, most recently as the Vice President of North American Purchasing for Honda of America.

“Pam’s extensive procurement and supply chain management leadership and experience position her well to enhance Caterpillar’s enterprise-wide procurement standards while advancing our procurement capabilities and technology,” said Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar group president of Construction Industries. “She understands the complexities of leading a global procurement organization with a strong focus on driving efficiencies that will benefit Caterpillar, its customers and Caterpillar suppliers.”

She will begin her duties with Caterpillar on April 6.