Caterpillar Foundation donates $250,000 to Red Cross relief efforts as Australia battles bushfire crisis

A home stands as smoke from the Grose Valley fire rises in the distance in Bilpin, west of Sydney, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Australia’s most populous state has been paralyzed by “catastrophic” fire conditions Saturday amid souring temperatures as wildfires also ravaged the country’s southeast. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Caterpillar Foundation is making a $250,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross to aid in relief efforts as bushfires rage across Australia.

The unprecedented fires have taken lives, destroyed homes and devastated millions of acres of land and the region’s wildlife.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Australia as they endure this devastating crisis,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “While our employees, dealers, and customers live and work throughout Australia, the Caterpillar Foundation is making this donation to support recovery for all. The longstanding partnership between the Foundation and the Red Cross has demonstrated the organization’s exceptional ability to swiftly put relief donations to work in the areas they’re needed most.”

The Caterpillar Foundation is also a member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, which provides a funding base that allows the Red Cross to respond immediately to the needs of individuals and families impacted by disasters.

The Foundation is also matching employee, retiree and dealer employee gifts to the Red Cross.

“Caterpillar’s assistance extends beyond the Foundation. We’re grateful to our Cat dealers across the region that are providing their help and expertise in the face of the disaster,” Umpleby said.