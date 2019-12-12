Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot Congressman Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A central Illinois man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening over the phone to shoot U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) last month.

Sixty-four-year-old Randall E. Tarr also appeared in federal court in Springfield Thursday, after he was formally arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making a threatening communication. Tarr, of Rochester, Ill., allegedly left a profanity-filled voicemail message for the Congressman at his Decatur, Ill. office on Nov. 25.

The affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges the voicemail message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police, in Washington, D.C. Through caller ID, police identified Tarr as the alleged caller and U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Rochester Police Department to ask officers to make contact with Tarr. Rochester police officers made initial contact with Tarr on Nov. 25, at his residence. According to the affidavit, FBI officers subsequently interviewed Tarr.

The complaint charges Tarr with one count of communication of a threat to injure a person, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

During the hearing Thursday, a judge appointed the federal public defender to represent Tarr for purposes of determining bond. Tarr was released from custody under conditions, including home detention and location monitoring; prohibited contact with any victims and witnesses; prohibited from consumption of alcohol; and further, that Tarr cooperate in drug and alcohol screening and mental health evaluation.

His next court date is set for Dec. 17.