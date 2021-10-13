Champaign Police arrest 17-year-old boy in connection to shots fired near Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday in relation to the incident of gunshots fired at Centennial High School last month.

According to Champaign Police, at about 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 15, they were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School for a report of shots fired.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found 13 shell casings in two different locations, indicating multiple shooters. There were no injuries reported.

Police said they strongly believe Centennial High School was not the intended target of the shooters.

On Sept. 25, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old boy for the offense of aggravated discharge of a firearm. On Tuesday, the juvenile was arrested at the Champaign County Courthouse on an outstanding arrest warrant.

This is the second arrest that has been made in the Centennial High School gunfire investigation. The first arrest was made on Sept. 30 when the police arrested a 16-year-old boy.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.