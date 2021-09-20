Chicago man charged with hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs, spitting on woman

by: WGN Web Desk

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge and aggravated assault after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and spit at a Black woman outside a grocery store earlier this month.

Alberto Friedmann’s attorney denies that his 53-year-old client used any racial language during the Sept. 7 incident outside the store in the community of Oak Park where Friedmann lives.

The judge ordered Friedmann be released from custody on $2,500 bail after a prosecutor detailed the incident in which Friedmann also allegedly slammed his vehicle into the woman’s car.

