Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Chicago officer stripped of police powers after captured flipping off protesters

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago officer has been stripped of his police powers due to his behavior last week in Lincoln Park.

As the officer and his partner left the scene of a George Floyd protest, he was caught on camera flipping off the protesters.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the officer to be fired. For now, the police superintendent’s office said the officer is demoted to desk duty.

His name has not yet been released.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News