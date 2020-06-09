Chicago officer stripped of police powers after captured flipping off protesters

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago officer has been stripped of his police powers due to his behavior last week in Lincoln Park.
As the officer and his partner left the scene of a George Floyd protest, he was caught on camera flipping off the protesters.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the officer to be fired. For now, the police superintendent’s office said the officer is demoted to desk duty.
His name has not yet been released.
