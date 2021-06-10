Chicago PD suspends officer tied to Proud Boys, launches probe into sex abuse allegations

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who faces suspension over alleged ties to a hate group now faces another internal investigation.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Officer Robert Bakker is the subject of four internal probes that were all opened last year.

The latest investigation involved allegations of sexual assault that occurred in 2017, a year before he joined the Chicago Police Department.

The investigation into his ties to the Proud Boys resulted in a five-day suspension, which he has yet to serve.

