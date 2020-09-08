Chicago Police address Labor Day Weekend violence

CHICAGO (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown addresses violence that happened over the Labor Day Weekend.
The press conference is taking place at the Public Safety Headquarters Media Room at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan and other command staff members are expected to speak.
