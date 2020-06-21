Chicago police say boy, 3, fatally shot in car, dad injured

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting attack that also left his father injured.

Authorities say it appears the father appeared to be the intended target of the Saturday night shooting. Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller says the toddler and his dad were in a vehicle on the city’s West Side when a gunman from a blue Honda behind them fired shots on Saturday. The father suffered an abdomen graze wound and the child was shot in the back and was later pronounced dead at a suburban hospital.

Waller says it’s an active investigation.