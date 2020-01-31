Chicago Police unveil sweeping department reorganization

Chicago Police investigate at a South Shore neighborhood high-rise apartment building in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive, Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2020. Chicago police say two toddlers are dead after a woman stabbed her father, left one of the children in a bathtub and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with the other child. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s interim police superintendent has announced sweeping changes to the force, including a plan to move more than 1,100 detectives and specialized officers from the city’s five regional headquarters to its 22 smaller districts.

Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said Thursday that the move will put those personnel in closer contact with the officers who patrol those neighborhoods. He also said the department will create an office to carry out civil rights reforms and another new counter-terrorism unit.

Beck was named the interim superintendent after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired the city’s previous top cop after saying he lied about an incident in which he was found asleep in his running vehicle.