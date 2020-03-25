Chicago woman gets prison for beating death of son in Iowa

This photo combo provided by Scott County (Iowa) Jail shows from left, Tre Henderson and Jacqueline Rambert. Rambert was sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son Friday, March 20, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. She’d pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts. Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge in return for her pleas. Rambert also had agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Tre Henderson. He was convicted Feb. 13, 2020, of first-degree murder and other crimes. (Scott County (Iowa) Jail via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago woman has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.

Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced Friday in Davenport. She pleaded guilty to two child endangerment charges and under state law, must serve at least 20 years of her sentence. Her co-defendant, Tre Henderson, was convicted of murder and will be sentenced April 1 to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Ja’Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and bruises all over his body after Henderson beat him in April 2018.

Henderson and Rambert were living in Davenport when the boy was beaten.