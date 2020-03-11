Chicago’s downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled this weekend amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 17: Members of the plumbers’ union dye the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The River was first dyed green in 1962 and has become a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Chicago. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago’s popular downtown St. Patrick’s Day celebration and parade have been canceled this weekend amid coronavirus concerns.

Parade officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying the parade is now canceled for Saturday, March 14.

The Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade is CANCELED for March 14, 2020. Please check our website for future updates. PARADE OFFICIALS

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker are expected to hold a news conference at Chicago’s OEMC Wednesday morning, where they’re expected to not only discuss COVID-19 —but also the impact on this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Eight additional cases of coronavirus were announced Tuesday, bumping the total case count in Illinois to 19.

This includes the first two cases of COVID-19 to be confirmed outside of Cook County; a male in his late teens from McHenry County and a woman in her 60s from Kane County.

The other six patients are in Cook County, and all eight additional cases of coronavirus are in isolation either at home or in the hospital and said to be stable.

Pritzker also said he’s unhappy with the way the federal government has handled things so far.

“Let me be clear about one thing. I am very frustrated with the federal government,” the governor said. “We have not received enough tests. We have tests. We are testing. We would like to be able to test anyone that shows signs that they might need to be tested.”

Health officials said that social distancing is key to helping slow down the spread of the virus.

Those 60-years-old and up, or with underlying health issues, are encouraged to stay away from large gatherings.