Coalition introduces ethics reform legislation package

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A coalition of both House and Senate Democrats wants to change how Illinois state government operates.

They introduced a package of ethics reform legislation in the midst of a long-running Federal probe into the statehouse.

The list of proposals includes a lot of familiar ideas. It includes ideas to stop lawmakers from leaving their elected position and immediately entering the private sector as lobbyists and increased transparency for lawmaker income. Similar ideas have been brought up in the past, with Republican lawmakers filing bills nearly a year ago. Those efforts did not go anywhere though.

Heres a list of what they are pushing for.



A lot of these ideas look familiar. Republicans have introduced very similar legislation over the past couple of years, but they have not moved at all. pic.twitter.com/rQBAJ7wWjG — Cole Henke (@cole_Henke) August 13, 2020

The list also includes a call for term limits for Legislative leaders and a way for either chamber to remove leadership if they are involved in a criminal investigation.

The coalition also praised the work of the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, which was supposed to have a report on ethical issues in the legislature as well as possible policy fixes completed in March, but that deadline was delayed due to the pandemic. The report is still not out, and the commission has not met officially since March 5.

