Congrats, Illinois: You get an ‘A’ for social distancing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WMBD) — You get an ‘A’ for social distancing, Illinois. That’s according to data from your phone.

According to location data and analytics firm Unacast, Illinoisans are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

The company released it’s “Social Distancing Scoreboard” on Tuesday, as reported by the Washington Post. Illinois got an ‘A’ for a 40% drop in distance traveled; the U.S. overall got a ‘B.’

In the central Illinois region, Peoria County received a ‘B’ for observing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Shelter-in-Place order, with a -38.96% change in the average of distance traveled.

McLean County, Marshall County, Putnam County, Livingston County, and Knox County also received a ‘B.’

Woodford County, Tazewell County, Fulton County, Mason County, received an ‘A.’ LaSalle County received a ‘C.’

According to a press release, Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data, and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation, and marketing industries.

The top 5 counties in the state include Edwards, Crawford, Macon, Pope, and Menard. The lowest-rated counties include Washington, Fayette, Johnson, Massac, and Cumberland counties, which all received an ‘F.’