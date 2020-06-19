Congresswoman Bustos hopes to modernize the Veteran Affairs process

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A mass departure of top aides is shaking House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She’s issued a statement saying she’d ‘fallen short’ and would work to make the staff ‘truly inclusive.’ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) sent a letter to Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie asking for information on plans to modernize the department Thursday.

Rep. Bustos is on the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Veterans Affairs. The information she requested centers around plans to make all VA forms electronic and available via mobile devices.

“We already do so much on our mobile devices and there’s no reason our veterans should be left behind in these digital times,” Bustos said. “Rural veterans face difficult travel obstacles to visit a VA facility, and our nation is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic, further limiting in-person contact. The need for digital forms is greater than ever. I look forward to seeing the VA put this plan into action to modernize their processes and ensure veterans receive the care they deserve.”

The 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience act that was signed into law in 2018 requires the VA to make its forms available to the public electronically.

The full letter can be read here.

