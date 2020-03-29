Coronavirus concerns imperil Illinois’ equine industry

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — Illinois’ equine industry is being threatened as the state adopts social distancing guidelines in response to growing coronavirus concerns.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order runs through April 7. The Chicago Tribune reports that Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero opened in February and had only five weekends of racing before closing. The track had planned to continue racing and online betting despite a lack of fans, but it shut down after public gathering restrictions took effect.

Horse owners note their animals still have to be fed and worked out every day.