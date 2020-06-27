Coroner identifies 2 victims killed in shooting, other died in hospital Saturday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — UPDATE: 9:10 p.m. The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the third victim of the Bunn-O-Matic shooting died Saturday afternoon.

The woman, a 54-year-old, was taken to St. John’s Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.

Officials are withholding her identity until they notify family.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two victims killed in the shooting at Bunn-O-Matic yesterday.

Christopher Aumiller, 25, of Springfield, and William “Bill” Gibbons, 61, of Springfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed both individuals died from multiple gunshot wounds.

These deaths are under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

