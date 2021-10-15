COVID-19 cases continue to decline; when will Pritzker remove Illinois mask mandate?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 cases in Illinois continue to drop, but Gov. JB Pritzker has yet to announce any changes to his statewide mask mandate.

Currently, Illinois’ COVID-19 testing positivity rate sits at 2.1%. In March, when the first mask mandate expired, the rate was 2.8%.

Pritzker signed a new Executive Order in August, at the time Illinois was experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Governor says some health metrics still need to improve before he’ll take further action.

“If you go look at the hospitalizations, new hospitalizations, as well as the ones existing in total, that they are not dropping at the rate they were dropping even a couple of weeks ago. So, I’m concerned about that,” Pritzker said Thursday.

“Having said that, generally speaking, things are better than they were a couple of weeks ago. So, I’m hopeful,” he added.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois.