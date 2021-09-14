Chicago PD sergeant sues commanders, says he was punished for whistleblowing

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant is suing Superintendent David Brown and top commanders.



Chicago Police Sgt Marc Vanek said he was punished for pointing out wrongdoing. Vanek said he blew the whistle on what he said was inappropriate behavior during the August 2020 riots.

Vanek accused Lieutenant Jason Brown of inappropriately diverting department resources for his own personal benefit according to the complaints. Jason Brown allegedly ordered a team of CPD police officers and a sergeant to personally guard his Bridgeport home and neighborhood, even though it appeared that the neighborhood was tranquil and not threatened by rioters.

As a result of Vanek’s complaints to higher-ups within the department, his lawyers alleging that top police officials punished him and removed him from a special drug and gun internet unit he helped develop. According to the suit, Vanek was demoted him to midnights.

Vanek is on medical leave did not attend Tuesday’s press conference in the Loop in which the lawsuit was announced. His lawyers asked WGN not to show his face because he works undercover.

His lawyers, led by former alderman Bob Fioretti criticized CPD’s command staff and named Brown in a four-count lawsuit. Brown’s First Deputy superintendent of police Eric Carter is also named in the complaint with others.

Chicago Police News Affairs said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.