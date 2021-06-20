Deadly motorcycle crash on I-80 kills 2, injures 6 others Saturday morning

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police said two men are dead and several others were hospitalized Saturday morning in a multi-unit motorcycle crash on Interstate 80.

State police said 45-year-old Edwin Torres of Chicago and 57-year-old John O. Melvin II were killed during the crash. Another driver, 50-year-old Lonny D. Bailey Sr., was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Six other drivers, including 41-year-old Lucas W. Brooks of Bloomington, were injured with non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said at approximately 10:13 a.m., one motorcycle initially crashed and caused a chain reaction to occur. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

The drivers were all navigating as part of a larger group of motorcycles. The current condition of the hospitalized drivers has not been released.

I-80 westbound traffic was shut down for five hours so police could investigate the crash.

WMBD will update this story when more information becomes available.

