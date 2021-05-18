Dino Safari in Aurora offers socially distant drive-thru experience

AURORA, Ill. — Who doesn’t like dinosaurs? In Aurora, your history books come to life at the immersive Dino Safari drive-thru experience located in the parking lot of the Fox Valley Mall.

The experience gives parents of a certain age a chance to relive a scene from a movie while giving kids an up-close and personal experience with prehistoric creatures. You’ll see all sorts of dinosaurs from all over the world, from the T. Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus of Africa.

Life size dinosaurs await you at Dino Safari

“Everybody that comes through gets a survival kit, you’re going to get a park passport so they can keep track of the dinosaurs on site,” General Manager Seth Dennis said.

On your adventure, you’ll learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they called home and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.

Dino Safari offers a fun and family-friendly audio guide (available in English and Spanish) that plays directly through each car’s audio system, a feature exclusive to this one-of-a-kind experience.

“Everybody that comes through gets a survival kit, you’re going to get a park passport so they can keep track of the dinosaurs on site,” General Manager Seth Dennis said.

On your adventure, you’ll learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they called home and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.

Dino Safari offers a fun and family-friendly audio guide (available in English and Spanish) that plays directly through each car’s audio system, a feature exclusive to this one-of-a-kind experience.

T. rex are some of the fan favorites

“It’s right around 40 minutes, there’s a guided audio tour that is scientifically based,” Dennis said. “We’ve been lucky enough to get one of the world’s top dinosaur paleontologists to work with us to make sure we’re 100 percent accurate.”

Visitors also enjoy a free Survival Pack that includes a scavenger hunt, coloring activity, and other fun surprises for an immersive experience.

Tickets are sold on a per-car basis.

Find tickets here.