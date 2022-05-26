EAST ALTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a 78-year-old pedestrian Wednesday afternoon in East Alton.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified Robert Stevens, of East Alton, as the victim. The collision happened on East Airline Drive around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Stevens tried to cross Airline Drive near his home before he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on a curved section of the street. The Madison County Coroner’s Office reports that the preliminary cause of death is trauma to the head and chest.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed any details on the driver involved in the collision. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.