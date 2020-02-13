Education group says Illinoisans gives schools low grade

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Education Association has released a state of education report that shows Illinoisans do not have a high regard for public schools.

The association says in its poll, 1,000 Illinois residents gave a grade of “C-” to public schools, although they gave their local public schools an “A” or “B” grade. The report indicates more than half of those polled believe teacher are paid too little.

Many also said they wouldn’t advise family members to become teachers.

There are about 2,560 teacher positions open in Illinois. IEA president Kathi Griffin says the report indicates more investment is needed in Illinois’ public schools.