Enrollment deadline for ACA Health Insurance Marketplace approaches

This image shows the home page for the government web page of healthcare.gov. With the Obama health care law undergoing a revival under President Joe Biden, this Sunday is the deadline for consumers to take advantage of a special sign-up period for private coverage made more affordable by his COVID relief law. (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Those looking to enroll in a healthcare plan with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace have until Aug. 15 to do so.

On Sunday, the 2021 Special Enrollment Period is set to close, meaning it is the last day to get covered. Illinois Department of Insurance Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus encouraged eligible Illinoisans to enroll in a plan before the deadline hits.

“If you need health insurance, there is still time to find an affordable health plan on the ACA Marketplace,” Popish Severinghaus said. “More than 2.5 million people nationwide have already purchased health coverage during this Special Enrollment Period.”

Additionally, those who buy health insurance directly through the ACA Marketplace at healthcare.gov or getcoveredillinois.gov can take advantage of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed by President Biden earlier this year, and save money. Anyone currently enrolled in a plan can update their applications to check for more savings.

“The increased tax credits provided through the American Rescue Plan can help eligible Illinoisans reduce their health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses,” said Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan. “Federal CMS data shows that returning consumers can save an average of 40% off monthly insurance premiums for ACA Marketplace plans after enhanced tax credits.”

Pellikan said those interested can visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov to get free enrollment assistance and find out if they qualify for financial help.