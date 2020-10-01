EPA rewards Illinois more than $3 million for Clean Diesel Projects

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced more than $3 million for clean diesel projects in Illinois and an additional $2.5 million for clean diesel projects in the Midwest.

In Illinois, a $369,441 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Award has been granted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to reduce diesel emissions throughout the state. The award will help the IEPA undertake projects through its grant program “Driving a Cleaner Illinois” to reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons.

The American Lung Association has been granted $1,517,300 for projects including the replacement of five diesel transit buses to be used primarily in Rock Island and Henry Counties.

The Regional Transit Authority has been awarded $594,765 for a project to replace legacy diesel engine powered equipment with four new ballast regulators and three new tie cranes. The equipment is used to assist in the rehabilitation of railroad tracks and the resurfacing of ballast will operate mainly in Cook County and additionally in Will, Lake DuPage, and Kane counties.

The Chicago Department of Transportation will receive $591,360 for the replacement of six diesel street sweepers to be operated in and around the Englewood community in Chicago.

Across the country, more than $73 million in grants is expected to be awarded to support clean diesel programs and projects across the country at both a state and local level, according to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. The DERA National Grants Program is expected to award more than $50 million to implement projects aimed at reducing diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet engines and vehicles. Additionally, the EPA anticipates providing approximately $23.5 million under DERA’s 2020 State Grants program to 48 states and four territories to implement their own diesel emissions reduction programs.

“EPA is proud to support our partners as they deliver cleaner air benefits to local communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a press release. “New diesel engines operate cleaner than older engines, and for each dollar invested in clean diesel projects, communities get $13 in cumulative health benefits.”

The EPA has awarded the following grants for projects in multiple states, including Illinois:

$632,500 to National School Transportation Association for projects in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin for replacing 25 diesel school buses.

to National School Transportation Association for projects in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin for replacing 25 diesel school buses. $314,365 to Leonardo Academy for a project that involves replacing four non-Tiered diesel engine construction cranes in Will County in Illinois, and Hennepin and Washington Counties in Minnesota.

to Leonardo Academy for a project that involves replacing four non-Tiered diesel engine construction cranes in Will County in Illinois, and Hennepin and Washington Counties in Minnesota. $1,605,142 to The American Lung Association for the installation of 35 auxiliary power units for line-haul locomotives, replacement of 18 refuse haulers, and replacement of eight regional-haul freight trucks to be operated in 54 counties throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected