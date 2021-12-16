Evanston Township HS on lockdown, police investigate after 2 guns recovered

by: Marisa Rodriguez, WGN

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston Township High School is on lockdown as police investigate an incident on school grounds.

Police said two guns were recovered from inside the high school. This is not an active shooter situation and no shots were fired, according to police.

Police said all individuals involved have been located and are being detained by police.

No injuries have been reported.

A large police presence remains in the area to secure the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

