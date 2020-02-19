EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: EX- Governor Blagojevich expresses how he feels after release

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO, CO (WMBD) — Today President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of the former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and hours later he walked out of a Colorado prison.

WGRN was able to catch up with Blagojevich at the Denver airport as he was headed home. He said he is grateful to President Trump, adding as a Republican, the president didn’t have to do this for a former Democratic governor.

He also said he hopes to talk publicly tomorrow about what he’s learned about issues facing the freedoms of Americans since he’s been behind bars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories