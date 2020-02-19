EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: EX- Governor Blagojevich expresses how he feels after release

COLORADO, CO (WMBD) — Today President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of the former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and hours later he walked out of a Colorado prison.

WGRN was able to catch up with Blagojevich at the Denver airport as he was headed home. He said he is grateful to President Trump, adding as a Republican, the president didn’t have to do this for a former Democratic governor.

He also said he hopes to talk publicly tomorrow about what he’s learned about issues facing the freedoms of Americans since he’s been behind bars.