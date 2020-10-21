Family of late NBA coach Jerry Sloan puts Hall-of-Famer’s Illinois estate up for sale

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (KTVI) — He’s the favorite son of a small town in Illinois. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan passed away in May; now, his southern Illinois estate is up for sale.

Sloan, known as “The Original Bull” during his NBA playing career, was born and raised in McLeansboro, Illinois, located about two hours southeast of St. Louis.

Sloan’s oldest daughter, realtor Kathy Wood, gave us a tour of this one-of-a-kind home; a property fit for a larger-than-life sports figure who loved the peace and quiet of his hometown.

“This house is about 9,700 square feet. It’s got four bedrooms and five whole bathrooms and a finished basement,” Wood said. “But the crème de la crème is the outdoor space. Everything looking out over the land out there and then there’s an 80 by 40-foot pole barn.”

Quite a complex for a man who was the youngest of 10 and worked his way into the basketball record books and hall of fame.

This isn’t the house where Kathy Wood grew up. No, this was the home that Sloan had built with retirement in mind. It’s this house where he enjoyed the great outdoors and fishing with NBA players John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Sloan is the only NBA coach to record 1,000 wins with the same franchise. After his playing career ended, Sloan went on to become head coach of the Utah Jazz for more than two decades.

“He was very loyal and the Utah Jazz [were] loyal to him,” Wood said. “Players can certainly have a lot of input into coaches and how long they stay. But he did have John and Karl and that helped.”

Sloan met his wife, Bobbye, in McLeansboro when they were both kids.

“They knew each other in eighth grade and my mom didn’t have any interest in him because he was 5’6”,” Wood said. “And then he grew a little as a freshman I think to 6’5”. And then she had some interest in him.”

The couple was married for 41 years until Bobbye’s death in 2004.

After her dad passed in May of complications from Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia, Wood said the family opted to sell the home.

“So, it’s going to be somebody probably from the city. I would think, especially with COVID, they probably just want to get away,” Wood said. “So, I think it’s going to be somebody from the city who enjoys peace and quiet. Yes, it’s a small town. But this is what you’re buying it for. I hope somebody gets it because they’re going to love it as much as we have.”

The house and 53 acres—all fenced in—are for sale for $1.1 million. Along with new memories for the right buyer.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected