Family searching across Midwest for missing 15-year-old girl from Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The family of 15-year-old Malasha Melendez is asking for help in finding their loved one. The teenager disappeared from Aledo, Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 4 around 4 p.m. Her mother was the last person to see her.
Her father, who lives in Michigan, says she has not run away. He and other family members are driving across the Midwest to get the word out about the girl.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194.
