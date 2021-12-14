Illinois farmer rescued after falling chest-deep in corn bin

Mount Auburn farmer expected to be released from hospital Tuesday, according to family

MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (AP) — A farmer was rescued Monday after falling into a grain bin in central Illinois, authorities said.

The farmer was conscious and talking to sheriff’s deputies after the rescue Monday morning in rural Mount Auburn, about 20 miles east of Springfield, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said.

The farmer was transported to a hospital by helicopter, he said.

The farmer, who was submerged in corn up to his chest at one point, was wearing a harness that prevent him from sinking further, Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said.

The farmer was placed in a “rescue sleeve,” which is wrapped around like a coat and helps with compression issues, Blough told The State Journal-Register.

Blough did not identify the farmer and did not know the extent of the injuries.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, WCIA reported the man is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday. He is not expected to have any long-term injuries related to the event.