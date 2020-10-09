Fast Eddie’s Bon Air cited by Illinois State Police over COVID-19 violations

ALTON, Ill. (KTVI) — A popular Madison County restaurant has been cited by authorities for running afoul of COVID-19 restrictions.

FOX 2 learned that Fast Eddie’s Bon Air received a citation after the Illinois Department of Public Health received a complaint and asked the Illinois State Police to respond to the restaurant.

The exact nature of the alleged violation is still unclear.

A customer who was at the restaurant Saturday night but did not want to go on camera said she saw two visits by state police, along with a large patio crowd that was not socially distanced, with limited use of masks by customers.

Management did not respond to a request for comment.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected