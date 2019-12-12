Father, girlfriend charged in fatal beating of his son, 9

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have charged a northwestern Illinois father and his girlfriend in connection with the fatal beating of his 9-year-old son.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports Robert Davidson and Antoinette Fane were arrested Tuesday and jailed. Davidson has been charged with murder and other counts, and Fane is charged with endangering the life of a child. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.

An autopsy determined Robert De’Yahre Davidson died in July 2018 of numerous blunt-force injuries and cardiac arrhythmia due to dehydration.

Freeport Police Lt. Andy Schroeder says the case took 18 months because investigators “didn’t want to bring a case hastily into court without having clear answers to all of the questions.”